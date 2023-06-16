WASHINGTON — (TNS) The U.S. and Iran are close to an informal understanding under which Tehran would free American prisoners and eventually limit its nuclear program, people familiar with the matter said.

Negotiations through intermediaries in Oman and on the sidelines of United Nations meetings led to an initial agreement for Iran to free U.S. prisoners, while the U.S. would release payments owed to the Islamic Republic that were frozen by sanctions, according to officials with knowledge the talks. 