The U.S. Capitol is shown June 5, 2003, in Washington, DC. Both houses of the U.S. Congress, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives meet in the Capitol. 

 Stefan Zaklin/Getty Images/TNS

(TNS) The U.S. risks a government shutdown early next month, with Congress short on time to reach a temporary spending deal and House conservatives vowing to disrupt negotiations unless their demands for cuts are met.

Senators returned to Washington this week to discuss a short-term funding compromise to keep government services, salary payments and benefits flowing after the fiscal year ends Sept 30. The House returns next week.