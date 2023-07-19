(TNS) North Korea detained a U.S. soldier who intentionally crossed the border from South Korea, according to the American military.

“A service member on an orientation tour willfully and without authorization crossed the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” Colonel Isaac Taylor, an Army spokesman, said in a statement Tuesday. “We believe he is currently in DPRK custody.” He said the U.S. military is working with its North Korean counterparts “to resolve this incident.”

