OWENSBORO — (TNS) The Owensboro Police Department charged the owner of a used car dealership and a car salesman for allegedly resetting odometers on vehicles they sell.

Eddie T. Howard, 63, of the 3800 block of Fogle Drive and Donald G. Adams, 60, of the 3600 block of Chambers Street were both charged with 20 counts of tampering with a motor vehicle/motor home odometer. Howard is the owner of Discount Motors, 623 West Ninth St. Adams is car salesman at the business.