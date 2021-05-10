MURRAY — Saturday morning, Bob Valentine was where he has been the past several years on the second Saturday of May.
He was at the microphone at the CFSB Center on the Murray State University campus, delivering announcements about various aspects of the 2021 commencement exercises for graduating students and their families. After all, being an emcee has become a standard for the longtime professor of the campus’ department of journalism and mass communications, whose voice has helped lead, not only events at Murray State, but throughout the community, as well as the world.
Whether Saturday will be his last time at the mic on commencement day remains to be seen. One of the most recognized faces on the campus, Valentine has announced his retirement after 47 years at Murray State. However, in a reception last week at venerable Wilson Hall, the grand old building he has called his home since arriving in 1974, he made it clear that he will not be a stranger.
“I will not miss (his fellow residents of Wilson). I ain’t going nowhere,” Valentine said as he stood in front of his fellow professors, as well as university brass, during the reception. “And, as (country music icon) Willie Nelson said, ‘I am not dead again today, but I am going to try something different.
“But I won’t forget anything. You can count on it.”
Valentine leaves a long legacy in his wake. However, he said that, back in 1974, his initial idea about coming to Murray State and leaving his job at the University of Kentucky in Lexington was he leaned toward staying at UK.
“It was quite by accident,” he said. “I wasn’t going to do this. I came here, really, as a favor to my old debate coach who said that, ‘There’s a job at Murray State … you should go.’ I said, ‘I was there once for a debate tournament. It’s a little town out in the fields. They have a Dairy Queen. And that’s it.
“‘I don’t think I would want to live there for long.’ He said, ‘You should go.’”
What his debate teacher then revealed put Murray State and Valentine on course for a relationship that has brought much success for both sides. Dr. Constantine Curris was president at Murray State at the time and had recruited Valentine to UK.
“‘I wouldn’t have offered you a scholarship if it hadn’t been for him,’” Valentine said, recalling his teacher’s words. “‘You should go down there and talk to him.’”
During his visit, Valentine said he met a few Murray State legends. One was beloved professor and renowned area radio voice Ray Mofield. Another was Dr. Joe Prince, then Murray State’s graduate admissions dean. Then he met Curris.
“I said, ‘I’m going to do this,’” he recalled. “Look at this building! It was in this building on the third floor that they showed me my office and it was previously occupied by Howard Steely, a great history professor and I said, ‘I’m going to do this.’ I had a cubicle on the 14th floor at UK and now I’m going to have this huge office with a window where a squirrel comes off an oak tree and sits there and eats lunch.
“This is great! Look at the size of the hallways. You don’t have to turn sideways to get by in this building. This is a college building on a college campus and you can get housing two blocks away without spending thousands of dollars a month. It was not like Lexington.”
His father was skeptical, inquiring about pay. Bob said, at that point, he was already convinced, and he is still convinced he made the right decision today.
“I told my folks, ‘I’m going to do this because there’s guys there that can make a difference. And the people! There’s a spirit about the place that it’s important. What they do is important and I’m going to take that job,’” Bob recalled of the conversation he had before returning to Lexington to prepare for his change of address to far-western Kentucky.
“My father said, in his wisdom, ‘Alright, what do they pay a man for that kind of work?’ I said, ‘I don’t know. I didn’t ask.’ He said, ‘You should call and find out.’ I said, ‘I will, but it won’t matter.’ It never has. Everything I thought and dreamed at the time has come true.”
Valentine’s accomplishments at Murray State have been many. Along with his teaching job, he also returned to debate once at Murray State and guided its debate team to a national title in 1982. He won the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce’s Betty Lowry Award in 1992 for leadership and support of the arts, which includes his many projects in theater.
Students on many occasion have named him the best faculty member on campus for his approachable style. In 2009, the Arthur J. Baurenfeind College of Business presented him the Regent Award for his classroom work and his biggest honor came in 2016 when he was named the Max Carman Outstanding Teacher.
He also has made a name for himself on a national and world stage as a host of numerous Highland Festivals and other events highlighting his ancestral land, Scotland. For many years, he led the Robert Burns Supper in Murray that honors the birthday of the man considered by many to be the greatest poet to come from that nation.
He also has become well known for his portrayals of such historical figures as Calloway County native Nathan B. Stubblefield (credited with inventing the wireless telephone), Mark Twain and Thomas Edison, as well as locally for impersonating Murray State founder Rainey T. Wells.
His retirement, though, comes without his good friend and comedy partner of so many years, longtime JMC Chair Dr. Bob McGaughey here to see it. McGaughey died in 2019. The two were known for their act “Dr. Trey and Dr. Vee.” Along the way, though, they helped usher in the residential college era at the campus, combining their efforts as heads of Elizabeth College, teaching the first for-credit course in a residential college.
During the reception, Dr. Kevin Qualls, who will become JMC chair next year, talked about Valentine’s effect on students. He recalled the day before, when a high-ranking member of management for entertainment giant Disney Plus had been in Wilson Hall to visit students.
Then, Qualls unveiled what he said was the real reason that Disney Plus official was there.
“She’s a Murray State alum, but the real reason she was really, really here was because, back before there was a JMC department, when Bob was already at MSU, he was her speech teacher and she talked about how that made a difference in her career and the things she did,” Qualls said. “Bob’s got juice!”
Current Murray State Provost Dr. Tim Todd also spoke of how Valentine was one of the first three people to welcome him as he arrived on the campus for a job interview in 1995.
“It was only the second time I’d been on the campus, so I really didn’t know where I was going. I came to the first floor of this building and I believe the first three people I met were McGaughey, (longtime Murray State geosciences professor Dr.) Neil Weber and Bob Valentine,” Todd said. “And over the last 26 years, I’ve been blessed to get to know you personally and professionally.
“I’ve watched you. You’ve been a mentor to me whether you’ve known it or not, so I give you the highest compliment I can give to a fellow faculty member … I have learned from you.”
“Sometimes, you forget that what you’re doing is more important than you imagine. I do think it’s important and I think it is life changing to teach the next generation,” Valentine said. “Lately, I’ve become very impressed with myself for doing this for such a long time at an institution like this and the reason I’ve become impressed with myself is because of the people (in the room that day).
“I must be doing something right or I wouldn’t be associating with these kinds of people. This is a campus of people that have done incredible pieces of research and discovery and creativity, from music to chemistry, especially our own college of business. Someone over there is going to win a Nobel Prize any day now.
“And at the same time, some of these same people are putting the same creative and dedicated work into the classroom, reaching out to students, encouraging students, guiding and correcting students, and those two things usually don’t go together. People talk about a teaching university … others say ‘well, this is a research university.’ Who knew that I was going to end up at a university that did both?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.