(TNS) The catastrophic storms that pummeled parts of the U.S. northeast over the weekend continue to wreak havoc in New England, where millions of people are expected to remain under flood watches throughout the region for most of the day.

Destructive floods hit parts of eastern New York and Pennsylvania especially hard, though the most widespread damage flooding was seen in Vermont, where floodwaters continue to rise in parts of the state as of late Tuesday morning, Gov. Phil Scott said in a news conference.