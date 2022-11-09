MURRAY – This year’s Veterans Day activities will include the usual ceremonies on the actual holiday – Friday, Nov. 11 – but will also include a Saturday parade, with hopes that more members of the public can participate or attend.
Mark Kennedy, service officer for the American Legion Post 73, said the public is invited as the post holds its traditional service at 11 a.m. Friday at the Bee Creek Drive headquarters off of Fourth Street. He said Vice Commander Bill Cowan will give an informative and entertaining speech about Ernie Pyle, a Pulitzer Prize-winning World War II correspondent whose work ran in hundreds of newspapers around the country and who was killed by enemy fire in 1945 in Okinawa, Japan.
As always, the Legion will have cakes representing all branches of the U.S. military and will invite the oldest and youngest members present from each branch to cut the cakes. The Veteran of the Year will be announced toward the end of the event, and ceremonies are expected to conclude by 2 p.m., Kennedy said.
Before the holiday became known as Veterans Day in 1954, the U.S. celebrated Armistice Day to mark the peace agreement that ended World War I in 1919.
“Traditionally, we start our ceremonies at 11 a.m. promptly because the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month is when the armistice was signed for World War I, and that was the genesis of Veterans Day,” Kennedy said. “We emphasize that Veterans Day is a celebration; you won’t hear ‘Taps’ at our ceremony Friday because it is a celebration of the veterans that came home. It’s not a memorialization of the veterans that didn’t; that’s Memorial Day, so we try to keep it as celebratory as possible.”
Also at 11 a.m. Friday, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6291 will hold a barbecue fundraiser at its South 12th Street headquarters to benefit the Veterans Club’s equine therapy program in Louisville, said VFW Post Commander Ryan Buchanan. He said the post’s Veteran VIP Room will be open all day Friday as well. That evening from 5-7 p.m., an opening reception will be held at the Murray Convention & Visitors Bureau for an exhibition by local artist Rick Mjos called “AFVN: Stories from the R.E.M.F.”
“The VFW is supporting one of our members while he has an art showing of a bunch of pictures from his time and experience in Vietnam,” Buchanan said.
The exhibition will be displayed at the CVB at 206 South Fourth St. from Thursday, Nov. 10, through Wednesday, Nov. 30. The public may view it from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Rachel Brown, who organizes the annual Veterans Day parade, said that while the parade has usually been on the 11th, it will be on the 12th this year. It will begin on 11 a.m., starting at Fifth and Poplar streets. As usual, the parade route will go down Main Street and make its way to the Veterans Memorial at Chestnut Park.
“It’s kind of hard to get everybody there on a Friday with the ball games and everything else, so we’re going to do it on Saturday morning,” Brown said. “Looking at some other (communities’) Veterans Day parades, that seems like what they’re doing also.”
Included in the parade will be members of the VFW, American Legion and some local motorcycle clubs, Brown said. The Calloway County High School Laker Band will also perform in the parade. Brown said the line-up starts at 10:30 a.m., and anyone who wants to participate in the parade is asked to call her at 270-293-0983 by Thursday.
Buchanan said he was disappointed in the number of participants and spectators for the parade, so he hopes having it on Saturday will encourage more community involvement this year. He said it would also allow the Boy Scouts to participate. He added, though, that the VFW will not be holding a ceremony after the parade as it has for the last few years at the Veterans Memorial.
“We won’t be doing the big service and the reading of the names like we normally do,” Buchanan said. “We’ve decided to change that to Memorial Day because that just makes more sense with reading the names of veteran who have passed.”
