MURRAY — Before Murray and Calloway County, as well as the nation in general, became fully immersed in activities surrounding the July 4 weekend, a reminder of why this time is so important was exhibited just after sunrise Saturday morning.
That is when Murray’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6291/Herman Eddie Roberts Jr. Post hosted its traditional memorial service at the Murray-Calloway County Veterans Memorial. And with its full display of bald eagle statues —some of which are still relatively new after being inserted following a March vandalism incident — keeping watch, the memorial welcomed a crowd that consisted of many veterans and others who came to hear about why this time comes down to one thing — America’s freedom.
“This year, we celebrate the 244th anniversary of American independence,” said Post 6291 Commander Ryan Buchanan. “This day not only represents the creation of a new nation, but the creation of a new civilization, one founded on the principles of freedom, self government and equality.”
Before July 4, 1776, there was no actual United States of America. There were 13 colonies, all under the rule of King George III and Great Britain. At that time, men like Benjamin Franklin, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and many more rebuffed the idea that the British way of doing things should be the only way of doing things in this land so far from the British Isles. They were at the center of what became the American Revolution, culminating in a war in which what could be seen as a “rag-rag” lot of colonists entered the war arena against more skilled and certainly more experienced Red Coats.
Yet, it was the colonists, with Washington as its main military leader, who prevailed, propelled by grit, determination and maybe a push or two from on high. It was anything but easy, however.
“According to Battlefields.org, over the course of the Revolutionary War, about 231,000 men served in the Continental Army. Throughout the course of the war, an estimated 6,800 Americans were killed in action, 6,100 were wounded and upwards of 20,000 were taken prisoner,” Buchanan said in his address.
“We gather here today to remember the sacrifices of the first American army and all of the sacrifices of those fighting men and women that came to honor and uphold the Constitution of these United States of America and to celebrate our independence as we move forward this weekend, celebrating our independence as a country and as a free nation. We must not forget those who paid the ultimate price.”
Several years later, the nation was tested again, not by a foreign enemy, but, this time, in a battle within itself. The Civil War of the 1860s was anything but civil. The death toll was much higher than what had been tallied in America’s fight to free itself from Great Britain as the United States, known as the “Union,” faced an uprising from its southernmost states, labeled “the Confederates.”
Yet, in the midst of a vicious fight in western Pennsylvania in a placed called Gettysburg, Kentucky native and 16th President Abraham Lincoln did not see blue and gray in his famed “Gettysburg Address.” Buchanan reminded his audience of this.
“President Lincoln once said that ‘it is rather for us, the living, we here are to be dedicated to the great task remaining before us that, from these honored dead, we take increased devotion to that cause for which they here, gave the last full measure of devotion that we are highly resolve these dead shall not have died in vain; that the nation shall have a new birth of freedom and the government of the people and by the people for the people, shall not perish from the earth,’” he said.
“We must not forget those who paid the ultimate. We must cherish the liberties those men and women have bestowed on us at the cost of blood and sweat and tears. We must remember that it is our place as a free people to uphold the (Declaration of Independence, mostly written by eventual president Jefferson) that makes this country the greatest on earth. We must remain vigilant that this is our country, our people, that we must protect against all enemies, foreign and domestic.
“We the people, as a nation founded on the sacrifices of others, is to remain a beacon of hope and prosperity, so long as those sacrifices live on in our memories. Happy birthday America! God bless.”
