(TNS) A victim who claims he was sexually assaulted in the Fayette County Detention Center has filed a federal lawsuit against the city, another inmate and jail officials — alleging a lack of staffing allowed the violent assault to occur.

The plaintiff filed the suit in U.S. District Court Friday, accusing the city and jail of negligence, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The victim also alleged his Fourteenth Amendment rights were violated. The Herald-Leader doesn’t identify victims of alleged sexual assault.