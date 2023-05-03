US-NEWS-YOUNGKIN-2024-GET

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin attends a press conference with US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel and Micron Technology Executive Vice President Manish Bhatia at the ambassador's residence in Tokyo on Apr. 27, 2023.

 Yuichi Yamazaki/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

LOS ANGELES — (TNS) Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, widely viewed as a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate, on Monday ruled out launching a bid for the White House this year.

During an appearance at the Milken Institute’s Global Conference in Beverly Hills, Youngkin simply answered “no” when asked if he planned to join a race in which former President Trump, who had endorsed Youngkin for governor, leads the GOP field of candidates challenging President Joe Biden.

