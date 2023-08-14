FRANKFORT – The first virtual town hall meeting hosted by Kentucky’s Citizen Foster Care Review Boards is today at 11 a.m. Central time
According to a news release, the public is invited to discuss ways to improve outcomes for Kentucky children and families at virtual town hall meetings this month about the state foster care system. Residents of Calloway County and the surrounding area who are interested in this topic are encouraged to virtually attend the first regional meeting today, which requires registration at kcoj.info/Aug142023. In addition to Calloway County residents, today’s meeting is also targeted toward residents of Allen, Ballard, Barren, Breckinridge, Butler, Caldwell, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Edmonson, Fulton, Graves, Grayson, Hancock, Hardin, Hart, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, LaRue, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Meade, Metcalfe, Muhlenberg, Nelson, Ohio, Simpson, Todd, Trigg, Union, Warren and Webster counties.
The town halls will focus on the results of the Thriving Families, Safer Children meetings that took place last summer in Kentucky. TFSC is a national initiative to move from traditional child protection systems such as foster care to programs designed to support the well-being of children and families, prevent child abuse and keep families together whenever possible. TFSC is a first-of-its-kind effort of the U.S. Children’s Bureau, Casey Family Programs, the Annie E. Casey Foundation and Prevent Child Abuse America. The partnership is at work in 22 sites, including Kentucky.
Cletus Poat currently chairs one of the foster care system’s McCracken Interested Party Review Boards and is a former chair of McCracken County’s Citizens Foster Care Review Board. He encouraged the public to participate in today’s meeting, which is intended to provide them to discuss any areas of concern they might have with the state’s foster care system.
“Citizen Foster Care Review Boards have been conducting the Community Forums since the Kentucky General Assembly passed House Bill 1, and made it effective July 16, 2018,” Poat said in an email to the Ledger & Times. “The Bill included KRS 620.270 (5) which mandates that we conduct these at least twice annually. These forums provide for members of the public to discuss areas of concern regarding the foster care system, and to identify barriers to timely permanency, well-being, and safety of children in out-of-home care.
“Prior to the COVID 19 pandemic, we held these forums in person at various locations around the state. However, during the pandemic, and to be compliant with statute, we were required to do them virtually. We found that the virtual forums have allowed for greater community participation. By not having to travel, and having less interference with daily routines such as job and family, has made it possible for some to participate that otherwise could not. I expect that we will continue with the virtual format for those reasons.
“We encourage all interested parties to participate in the forums, to listen, and provide their input, questions, or concerns involving the foster care system in Kentucky.”
Due to confidentiality, specific cases will not be discussed. Findings from the town hall meetings will be reported to the state CFCRB and included in its annual recommendations to the Supreme Court of Kentucky, the governor and legislature.
The following questions regarding the TFSC meetings in Kentucky are on the agenda for the town hall events:
• What needs have been identified to support safe, healthy families?
• What barriers are families facing in trying to remain intact and protect their children?
• What are potential solutions to help keep children safe and prevent child abuse and neglect?
• Have trends been identified to help keep children safe without having to enter foster care?
• What impact can TFSC have for children already in foster care?
There will be time for open discussion.
Those who are unable to attend the town hall in their region may register for a meeting in another region, which will be on Aug. 17 (registration required at kcoj.info/Aug172023), 21 (kcoj.info/Aug212023) and 23 (kcoj.info/Aug232023). All meetings will be at 11 a.m. Central time. For more information, email cfcrb@kycourts.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.