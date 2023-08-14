FRANKFORT – The first virtual town hall meeting hosted by Kentucky’s Citizen Foster Care Review Boards is today at 11 a.m. Central time

According to a news release, the public is invited to discuss ways to improve outcomes for Kentucky children and families at virtual town hall meetings this month about the state foster care system. Residents of Calloway County and the surrounding area who are interested in this topic are encouraged to virtually attend the first regional meeting today, which requires registration at kcoj.info/Aug142023. In addition to Calloway County residents, today’s meeting is also targeted toward residents of Allen, Ballard, Barren, Breckinridge, Butler, Caldwell, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Edmonson, Fulton, Graves, Grayson, Hancock, Hardin, Hart, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, LaRue, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Meade, Metcalfe, Muhlenberg, Nelson, Ohio, Simpson, Todd, Trigg, Union, Warren and Webster counties.