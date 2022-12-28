Voter registration in Kentucky stays on uptick

Voter registration has stayed strong even after November election, said Secretary of State Michael Adams.

 Kentucky Today file photo

FRANKFORT – (KT) Voter registration in Kentucky has continued to grow even following the November election, said Secretary of State Michael Adams, who added the deadline to switch parties for the May 2023 primary is rapidly approaching.

During the month of November, Kentucky saw 11,078 new voters register, for a net gain of 4,004. Meanwhile, 7,074 voters were removed from the rolls: 5,517 deceased voters, 953 felony convicts, 498 who moved out of state, 81 who were adjudged mentally incompetent, and 25 who voluntarily de-registered. These totals include 580 registrations and 10 removals begun, but not effectuated, between Oct. 12 and Nov. 8, when by statute the voter rolls were closed.