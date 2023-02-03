W. Ky. Boat & Outdoor Show back this weekend

MURRAY – With this week’s icy weather keeping many people at home for a few days, organizers of the West Kentucky Boat & Outdoor Show are hoping locals will want to get out of the house, stretch their legs and look at all kinds of boating and outdoors products as they look forward to spring.
The event starts this afternoon and continues through Sunday at Murray State University’s CFSB Center. Organizer Nancy Mieure said there is no entry fee, but attendees are encouraged to support several area high school bass fishing whose members will be greeting people as the arrive.
“It’s free admission, and I have the bass fishing teams from McCracken, Trigg, Marshall and Calloway,” Mieure said. “They're working the doors again; they will be taking donations and that money goes directly to their programs. Nothing against basketball or football, but people pay to go to see those games. You can't really pay to go see a fishing tournament, so it's hard for them to raise money.
“I think this is the ninth year that the fishing teams have been working the doors. They all work the same amount of shifts and then they split the money evenly. I looked the other day, and it's been a total of about $23,000 or $24,000 in the previous years that they have raised.”
According to the show’s website, 56 vendors will have displays set up on both the upper and lower levels of the basketball arena. Products on display will range from boats and RVs and many more items. As always, attendees are invited to listen to a number of educational seminars on a variety of fishing-related topics throughout Saturday and Sunday.
“We’ll have one seminar on bass fishing that Dan Morehead and Toby Corn are doing, which is on Saturday,” Mieure said. “I have a crappie seminar that will be both Saturday and Sunday. Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is doing one on sport fishing and they're also doing an update on aquatic nuisances. In other words, (Asian) carp.
“Then I have a guy, Matt Quinn, doing a seminar on Saturday about fishing electronics. Everything's so technologically advanced these days; gone are the days when you just had a depth finder and a fish finder. He's going to explain in his seminar how you can get your different devices and talk to each other.”
In addition, Mieure said The Murray Bank’s “Grab the Cash” contest is always a popular attraction.
“The way that works is, people register on Friday night and Saturday, and they pull a name out from Friday night, a name from Saturday and two names out on Sunday,” she said. “On Sunday, they have to be there, so we have four contestants. There are probably 40 envelopes with anything from a $5 bill to a $100 bill, and they just pick them one at a time and whatever money is in it, they win. They have a chance to win about $1,000 between the four of them.”
The West Kentucky Boat & Outdoor Show will be open 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The seminar schedule is as follows:
• 11 a.m. – “Kentucky’s Aquatic Nuisance Species & Invasive Carp Update” with Joshua Tompkins, the fisheries program coordinator for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.
• 12:30 p.m. – “Crappie Fishing Tactics” with Terry Elliott. He is an avid outdoorsman and has been hunting and fishing his entire life, including fishing on Kentucky Lake for more than 40 years. He is currently a full-time guide on Kentucky and Barkley lakes, and Elliott Guide Service offers crappie, catfish and bass trips, as well as offering electronics training.
• 2 p.m. – “Bass Fishing on Kentucky Lake” with Dan Morehead and Toby Corn. Morehead has been fishing since he was old enough to hold a fishing pole and has been fishing professionally since 1995. He has competed in more than 325 events and has 54 top 10 finishes and won the Angler of the Year title in 2003. Corn has won several tournaments, including the May 2021 Phoenix Bass Fishing League on Rend Lake in May 2021. He most recently won the Jet A Marina tournament series championship in October 2022.
• 3:30 p.m. – “Fishing Electronic Networks Explained” with Matt Quinn. His passion for fishing and boating led to him to create HITEC as a premier marine electronics dealer and outdoor store.
• 12 p.m. – Sportfish in Kentucky Lake & Lake Barkley
Nick Simpson the Fisheries Biologist for the Western District of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.
• 2 p.m. – “Crappie Fishing Tactics” with Terry Elliott
To learn more about the seminars or to see a complete list of vendors, visit murrayshow.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.