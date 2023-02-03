W. Ky. Boat & Outdoor Show back this weekend

Brice McClure with Murray’s Happy Holiday Travel, left, backs up a pontoon boat Thursday morning as his father, Jason McClure, spots him. Dozens of vendors were setting up their displays for the West Kentucky Boat & Outdoor Show, which be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Murray State University’s CFSB Center.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – With this week’s icy weather keeping many people at home for a few days, organizers of the West Kentucky Boat & Outdoor Show are hoping locals will want to get out of the house, stretch their legs and look at all kinds of boating and outdoors products as they look forward to spring.

The event starts this afternoon and continues through Sunday at Murray State University’s CFSB Center. Organizer Nancy Mieure said there is no entry fee, but attendees are encouraged to support several area high school bass fishing whose members will be greeting people as the arrive.