MURRAY – Racer Arena will be opening as a warming center at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, and will remain open until Saturday afternoon, at the latest.
Racer Arena, also referred to as Cutchin Field House is located at 14th and Payne streets and opened in 1954. It was the home of the Murray State Racer men’s and women’s basketball team until they moved to the CFSB Center in 1998 and is currently home to the Murray State Racer women’s volleyball team, which is the only team to use the facility during regular season competition. The building has a capacity of 5,500 citizens.
Racer Arena was used as an official storm shelter on Dec. 1, and will be used again as a warming center during the cold front that will cloud the area. This is the coldest the region will be this year, with temperatures dropping to -1 degree on Thursday with freezing rain and snow covering 95% of the area.
Deputy Emergency Management Director Bill Call said the main use of the warming center will be a warm building if citizens do not have a heated home. Call said there will be no cots or heaters or any equipment and the building will mainly be used as a heated building and out of the cold winds that are forecasted.
Racer Arena will be monitored by the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), which is a volunteer service, along with the Murray State Police Department. There will be approximately three CERT team members monitoring Racer Arena at one time and will transition between CERT member shifts to keep a strong sense of security at Racer Arena.
“Be safe,” Call said. “This is a dangerous cold. We want people to be safe and heated if they stay at home, and to also be careful of the heating they provide (for themselves). If you don’t have a home-safe heating situation, come to the warming center.”
The Murray Water System urges everyone to leave a small stream of water running in each faucet during the upcoming inclement cold weather until at least Saturday. It will greatly reduce the chances of a frozen or busted pipe and avoid costly repairs during the holiday season.
The warming center will enforce rules while in operation:
• Pets need to be leashed, crated or muzzled.
• No weapons are allowed on Murray State property.
• Murray State is a smoke-free campus.
• Loud music is not allowed.
• No alcohol or illegal drugs are allowed.
