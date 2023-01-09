CALLOWAY COUNTY – A second individual was arrested last week while a Calloway County Sheriff’s deputy was serving a warrant on another individual.
CCSO said that while serving an arrest warrant Wednesday, Jan. 4, on Justin Barnett for violation of an EPO, CCSO Deputy Nicholas Hopkins interviewed Ladon Mohler, who was in the company of Barnett. Through the course of his investigation, Hopkins found Mohler to be in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and marijuana. Both subjects were arrested and lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
