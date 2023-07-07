Warrant results in additional drug charges

MURRAY – A Murray man faces additional drug charges after being served a warrant at his home Thursday.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to serve a Calloway County warrant on Clayton Drive in Murray at approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday. The subject, Gabriel Ward, 42, Murray, was located and allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
Ward was charged with failure to appear (warrant); possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged at the Calloway County Jail.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or email ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
