NASHVILLE – (TNS) Marcus Ericsson stepped on the gas on a Lap 4 restart with nowhere to go. His No. 8 Ganassi Honda lurched into the back of and over Sebastien Bourdais’ car and, for a moment, took flight - his front wing a good 10 feet in the air, his rear tires a couple inches off the ground.
He only marginally survived getting his car around the two miles necessary to make it to the pits, took a new rear wing and served a stop-and-go penalty. Ericsson then managed to avoid the other eight cautions and his fiercest competitor went into the wall with five laps to go. He earned the victory in IndyCar’s inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix that managed to be part demolition derby and part snooze-fest.
As was predicted back in September when this race was announced, IndyCar’s first trip to downtown Nashville was a rousing, action-packed weekend. You went out excited to experience a honky-tonk for the first time, and instead, you were asked incessantly to take rowdy girls’ bachelorette party group photos while standing in line for two hours for Hattie B’s hot chicken. Was it a night to remember? Sure, but perhaps not for the right reasons.
Meanwhile, to the hordes of humanity around you stumbling a little bit more, with smiles a bit wider, this may have been the best night of their lives. It’s all about perspective. The Music City GP promoters, alongside IndyCar and the City of Nashville, created a new event that was not only the talk of the season from Media Day in March to checkered flag in August, but an all-day party on 45 acres Sunday. Come the 2022 season, what transpired in Sunday’s race will leave it highly-anticipated.
But it was not “Monaco in Year 1,” as Mark Miles so boldly predicted Thursday afternoon. It was St. Pete with its hair down, a less buttoned up Long Beach. It was Nashville through-and-through, which means there are some things to address before Year 2. Unlike Vegas, your past here will continue to follow you in the form of expectations — good and bad.
Who was responsible for the cautions in Nashville?
There was talk all week about a dicey section in Turns 4-8, where passing was going to be impossible (and knowing the fearlessness of IndyCar drivers, where they’d try time and time again anyways). Then the race had nine cautions and two red flags, so it would be pretty easy to jump to conclusions that the course simply didn’t work.
The details, however, showed otherwise. Of those nine cautions, seven came from:
>>A fluke stalled car
>>A driver jumping a restart at the finish line
>>A Team Penske driver (Will Power) twice diving inside on a teammates and forcing him into the tires in Turns 11 and 9
>>An already damaged car whose tires locked in and ran straight into the Turn 1 tires
>>A car spun in Turn 3, quite possibly from the remnants of water on-track leaking from nearby suites
>>A driver laying it all on the line with five laps to go to win and pushing too hard in Turn 9
Even the two accidents in Turn 4, coming off a high-speed straight with cars going 180 mph or more, were two drivers who dove inside too aggressively or locked their rear tires and collected a competitor. They weren’t a product of too tight a course. Turn 4 was long known as one of the few passing zones, and when you only have a couple, overly-aggressive moves are bound to happen.
Sunday merely had the full deck, where 33 of the 80 laps and well over half the race’s running time was under yellow.
This wasn’t a calamity like the NOLA Motorsports Park in 2015 where heavy weekend rain resulted in “weepers,” spinning cars all afternoon. IndyCar was forced to shorten the race from 75 laps to a time limit after 26 caution laps of the first 47.
“It’s just unfortunate that we created so many situations where we had to have the safety guys out there today,” James Hinchcliffe, who landed a season-best finish of third-place Sunday, said post-race. “We probably had a few too many yellows for what we would have wanted to put on a good show for everyone here.”
There’s also a relatively easy fix that would have prevented the biggest headache of the day. When racing on the streets of Long Beach, Hinchcliffe explained, drivers have a gentlemen’s agreement not to pass on the restart until your car is through the hairpin turn that precedes the flag stand. By normal rules, the green flag comes out once the leaders clear it, but that also means drivers mid-pack and farther back can start passing when they aren’t through it. Before the agreement, there were dive bombs inside that would bring out another yellow the instant the last was removed.
Something very similar happened on Lap 19, when Power jumped inside on Simon Pagenaud in Turn 11 with then-leader Colton Herta having taken the green. The No. 22 rolled into the wall, followed by Rinus VeeKay and Takuma Sato. Farther back, eight more cars simply had nowhere else to go with the entire width of the track blocked. A 20-minute red flag period followed, where Jimmie Johnson was disqualified because his team was deemed to have performed unapproved work on the car and Sato’s car was too damaged to continue.
Shortly after the race went green again, VeeKay’s damaged car locked up, skidding into another tire barrier to cap his race. Without all that, Sunday’s race immediately starts to change.
“Maybe penalties need to be kicked up a bit,” Scott Dixon suggested after five avoidable contact penalties were issued Sunday. “I think there were some regulars making mistakes and hitting people. Maybe that needs to be looked at. All the penalties need to be stronger when you cause accidents like that.”
Additionally, IndyStar was told by race officials Sunday that the street course has room for alterations to the ultra-slow portion (Turns 4-8), where the tiny segment between Turns 6 and 7 could be brought down near the Cumberland River to create a short high-speed section.
On the positive side, drivers said throughout the weekend that the worrisome bumps weren’t as big an issue as they were played up to be.
“Even over the bridge isn’t that bad,” Hinchcliffe said. “The transitions on and off were really the issue, and if it wasn’t for those, I think it wouldn’t even make top-3 bumpiest tracks.”
‘An appetite for racing’
A “great on-track product” is a sliding scale depending on who you are. All drivers want some passing - want them to have to be truly earned - but often times, fans will say they prefer more. If you’re watching the broadcast, you’re still only seeing a fraction of the action, and if you’re stuck in a grandstand seat at the event, you’re seeing even less than that.
In short, there really isn’t a “perfect race.” It’s all about your preference.
The unscientific post-race theme on social media for those who watched from their couches was understandable frustration. Diehard IndyCar fans had been pitched a race for nearly a year that, at least in its flow and momentum, failed to deliver.
But from a driver’s perspective, even some of the most critical post-race comments weren’t overly harsh.
“Talk about driving in a parking lot,” Santino Ferrucci said in a post-race team release. “It was very hard to get the rhythm going.”
The latest IndyCar news:
McLaren announces deal to acquire 75% stake in Arrow McLaren SP by end 2021 IndyCar, IMS mask rules largely unchanged; NASCAR requiring masks indoors at IMS F2 champ Christian Lundgaard to drive for Rahal Letterman Lanigan at IMS
His Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing teammate Graham Rahal was on the same page. “If you wanted that whole race - thank you. That was the second-messiest race of my entire career, behind New Orleans.
“But we shouldn’t be critical, we should be thankful. (They) brought IndyCar to Nashville. It was a packed house today. It was hotter than you-know-what today, and yet, people still turned out.”
The general driver sentiment from team releases was frustration - and there was plenty to be had - but that Sunday’s luck was bestowed upon Ericsson instead of them. Yes, nine had bones to pick for not finishing for one reason or another, but of the 18 that did, one was uber lucky, another handful slightly less so, and for the rest, it was another milquetoast race day.
Nothing all that abnormal for a race.
But what was different, drivers said, was the reception they received.
“The parade lap, seeing so many people here, that’s what really fired me up. I think that’s what really made the event,” Dixon said. “Seeing so many people here, this is what IndyCar races are all about. Big congrats to everybody that was involved in putting this event on. It was a killer, man.
“Everybody seemed pretty pumped. I don’t know if they were drunk, but they seemed pretty excited.”
Knowing how the race played out, Hinchcliffe couldn’t believe the reception the podium finishers received in Victory Circle on Sunday.
“To see how many people actually took the time to show up and how many stuck around until 8 p.m. to see the end, it wasn’t just like some guy that heard some noise and walked in,” he said. “These were race fans. There was a ton of merch (sold), a lot of people that knew what they were talking about, knew the drivers. It wasn’t like we just got dumb luck putting ourselves in a highly-populous city. There’s an appetite for racing here.
“I (scootered) into the track every day, and I was getting called out by people on the sidewalk. This town knew that we were here and looked like they loved that we were here.”
That may have been the biggest concern coming in for promoters. IndyCar hadn’t visited the metro area in 13 years. For a city that can draw 350,000 for a Fourth of July fireworks show, how do you bottle that kind of enthusiasm in tens of thousands of locals who may not understand why they should make this their first race?
But knowing it’s going to take very strong showings in 2021 and 2022 to become profitable by the final year of this initial deal, it appears as the promoters largely succeeded.
“You’d think this race had been going on for 40 years,” Hinchcliffe said.
What needs to be fixed in the Music City Grand Prix
In the nitty-gritty, some parts of the weekend were less than stellar. The list of legitimate complaints is not short:
>>Vince Neil’s concert set Friday, one of the big names on the lineup, lasted two measly songs. Fans had to chant their heads off for an encore to listen to a third, and some came away feeling the concerts didn’t quite live up to the added value that was billed in their tickets.
>>A lack of water bottle refill stations was a common complaint.
>>Unlike so many fan-friendly IndyCar races, the paddock was not open to anyone who had a ticket. The proper passes to try and get a selfie with your favorite driver was said to come with a two-person ticket packages that started around $1,500 and included other amenities, a far cry from Road America, where a three-day all-access ticket is less than $200. Race president Chris Parker told IndyStar ahead of the weekend that stemmed from Nissan Stadium rules about capacity density in those areas.
>>Simply put, you can’t have water unrelated to the racing surface - whether it came from suites or beverage carts - forcing the longest caution of the race.
>>Generally speaking, Nashville was an expensive weekend, with hotels outside the city center still well above $200 per night, and even the smallest downtown bought within weeks of the event sitting at $400 or more. On top of already expensive ticket prices, it priced out some diehard IndyCar fans.
>>The biggest gaffe of the weekend came with the delayed construction of a 4,000-person grandstand, which could only be finished early Sunday morning due to a delay in materials from race partners. It proved a major blackeye Friday and Saturday, when ticketholders said they were only notified Saturday morning via email that it was unfinished. All were promised to be fully refunded for any days in which their seats weren’t ready, and then moved free of charge to another location when possible. The delay itself was out of promoters’ hands, but the speed in which they communicated the issue wasn’t.
Not perfect but makings are there for one of the biggest weekends in racing
Was the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix perfect? Certainly not. And realistically, should fans have expected a flawless weekend? Also no. Credit to race officials Parker and others, who through all the hype, readily admitted they knew this event would not be their best edition weeks and even days prior to the first turned laps. Miles’ ‘Monaco’ gaffe was rightfully seen as a bit over-the-top - shoot for the stars, right? - but IndyCar’s first visit to downtown Nashville had all the makings of what could be the biggest weekend in American racing outside the final one in May.
And with room to grow (in capacity, up to around 150,000 or so over a weekend, Parker told IndyStar) and adapt (in course layout) there’s no reason not to think the series’ new early-August staple won’t get there. With some other adjustments, it may only need the on-track product performing up to traditional IndyCar standards.
(By Nathan Brown, The Indianapolis Star via Tribune News Service)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.