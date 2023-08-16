US-NEWS-US-CANADA-BULLET-TRAIN-FR

The Cedar Avenue viaduct of the California High-Speed Rail project crosses over Highway 99 south of Fresno, California, in February. (Craig Kohlruss/Fresno Bee/TNS)

 Craig Kohlruss

SEATTLE — (TNS) In hopes to deliver 250 mph rail service by midcentury, the Democrats in Washington's congressional delegation are asking the federal government for $198 million to help plan a route between Vancouver, B.C.; Seattle; and Portland.

The Cascadia high-speed corridor would be faster than any trains that currently operate in the United States, though contractors are now building a starter bullet-train line in central California.