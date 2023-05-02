87 degrees recorded on April 4
Justin Holland, official government weather observer for Murray, reported that the high temperature for the month was 87 degrees on April 4. The low temperature for the month was 36 degrees on April 23. Average temperatures for the month were a high of 70 degrees, which was one degree above normal and a low of 47 degrees which was normal.
The highest wind speed was 51 mph on April 5. Thunder was reported on April 5, 15 and 20.
Precipitation of 2.71 inches was listed for the month. This was .48” April 5, .04” April 6, .27” April 15, .04” April 16, 1.32” April 21, .31” April 27 and .25” April 29. The normal precipitation for April is 4.76 inches.
The weather outlook for May calls for below normal temperatures and below normal precipitation.
