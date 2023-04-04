78 degrees recorded on March 6
Justin Holland, official government weather observer for Murray, reported that the high temperature for the month was 78 degrees on March 6. The low temperature for the month was 23 degrees on March 19. Average temperatures for the month were a high of 59 degrees which was normal and a low of 39 degrees which was one degree above normal.
The highest wind speed was 56 mph on March 3. Thunder was reported on March 1, 3, 24 and 31.
Precipitation of 7.9 inches was listed for the month. This was 0.48” March 1, 2.00” March 3, 0.23” March 9, 0.39” March 11, 0.06” March 12, 0.18” March 16, 0.17” March 17, 0.60” March 21, 0.07” March 22, 3.10” March 24 and 0.62” March 31. The normal precipitation for March is 3.93 inches.
No measurable snowfall was listed for the month. The normal snowfall for March is one inch.
The weather outlook for April calls for above normal temperatures and above normal precipitation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.