99 degrees recorded on Aug. 25
Justin Holland, official government weather observer for Murray, reported that the high temperature for the month was 99 degrees on Aug. 25. The low temperature for the month was 59 degrees on Aug. 30. Average temperatures for the month were a high of 87 degrees which was two degrees below normal and a low of 70 degrees which was four degrees above normal.
The highest wind speed was 38 mph on Aug. 26. Thunder was reported on Aug. 3, 4, 5, 9, 12, 13, 14 and 26. Fog was observed on Aug. 11.
Precipitation of 10.33 inches was listed for the month. This was 1.61” Aug. 3, 0.50” Aug. 4, 2.72” Aug. 5, 1.23” Aug. 9, 0.19” Aug. 10, 2.25” Aug. 12, 0.26” Aug. 13, 0.44” Aug. 14, 0.90” Aug. 26 and 0.23” Aug. 27. The normal precipitation for August is 2.76 inches.
The weather outlook for September calls for above normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.
