75 degrees recorded on March 30
Justin Holland, official government weather observer for Murray reported that the high temperature for the month was 75 degrees on March 30. The low temperature for the month was 30 degrees on March 6. Average temperatures for the month were a high of 63 degrees which was four degrees above normal and a low of 43 degrees which was five degrees above normal.
The highest wind speed was 34 mph on March 25. Thunder was reported on March 15, 17, 25, 27, 28 and 30.
Precipitation of 7.73 inches was listed for the month. This was .43” March 12, .99” March 13, .60” March 15, 1.83” March 17, .03” March 18, .02” March 23, 1.05” March 25, .05” March 27, .18” March 28, 2.46” March 30 and .09” March 31. The normal precipitation for March is 3.93 inches.
No snow was measured for March. The normal March snowfall is one inch.
The weather outlook for April calls for above normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.
