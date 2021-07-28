MURRAY – The Friends of the Arboretum and Hutson School of Agriculture invite the public to the Arboretum at Murray State for the annual Watermelon Bust from 5-7 p.m. Thursday.
Friends of the Arboretum Board President Paul Rister said the event will provide fun games for families and children, as well as refreshments. Attendees are also encouraged to stick around for the open house after the main event so they can learn more about the arboretum and how they can support it.
“The arboretum looks great this time of year with so many of our trees, shrubs and flowers in full bloom,” said Arboretum Manager Dava Hayden, who is also a horticulture instructor at Murray State. “I hope we draw a large crowd this year for the Watermelon Bust so we can show off our beautiful gardens and for the kids to enjoy free games and prizes. New this year, we are having an Open House to recognize our volunteers and our Friends of the Arboretum. It will be a great event for the community.”
“The Watermelon Bust is an event that allows families to enjoy an evening at The Arboretum at no cost,” said Abby Hensley, the Hutson School of Agriculture’s director of development. “There are children’s games, crafts and delicious watermelon. The Friends of the Arboretum Board host this event each year and hope that you will choose to support the future of the Arboretum by becoming a Friend today.”
