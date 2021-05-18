MAYFIELD – Approximately 600 West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative (WKRECC) members in the New Concord area in southeast Calloway County will be affected by a scheduled two-hour power outage on Wednesday, May 19, starting around 8:30 a.m.
Generally, members affected are those located in New Concord and along KY 444 East to Kentucky Lake. Affected members will receive an automated phone call from WKRECC about the outage. The outage is necessary to replace aging power lines and will enhance reliability for members in the area.
WKRECC said it regrets having to interrupt service and apologizes for the inconvenience. Members who have questions about this outage may call WKRECC at 1-877-495-7322 or 270-247-1321.
