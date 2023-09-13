(TNS) A daughter charged with the murder of her father in Barren County has a new active warrant out for her arrest after she allegedly failed to comply with bond conditions for a second time.

Cheryl “Leighanne” Bennett, 46, was indicted on a murder charge for the death of her father, Michael “Mickey” Logsdon. Bennett’s mother, 71-year-old Donna Logsdon, was also indicted on a murder charge in January 2023 by a Barren County grand jury. They are alleged to have turned off and on a machine that assisted with Michael Logsdon’s breathing over the course of five hours, causing his death.