MURRAY – The Dove Award-winning play “Welcome to Bethlehem” will be presented by Westside Baptist Church this weekend.
Performances will be 5 p.m. today (Saturday) and 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday at the church, located at 207 Robertson Road South in Murray.
“Christmas is a time for joy and bringing hope to a hurting world – which is what the staff at the Bethlehem Inn strives to do every day of the holiday season for its guests!” said a news release from the church. “Throughout this Broadway-style musical, the theme of hope shines through as various characters in the story face difficult, real-life circumstances. From a couple struggling financially, to a teenage runaway needing help when she finds herself homeless, ‘Welcome to Bethlehem’ encourages us to remember a timeless truth ...’when it seems you just can’t go on, there’s always HOPE!’”
