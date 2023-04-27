Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall (nee Phillips), a member of the British royal family, presented her horse Class Affair Wednesday, April 26, 2023, for inspection before Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington. Tindall, the niece of King Charles and the oldest granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, is one of the top eventing riders in the world.

 Silas Walker/Lexington Herald-Leader/TNS

(TNS) A week before the coronation of King Charles in London, what is his niece doing in Kentucky?

Riding a horse, of course.

Tags

Recommended for you