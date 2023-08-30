What? Kroger sells the most sushi in the US?

Master sushi chef Tatsuya Sekiguchi is shown preparing sushi at Tatsu in Dallas' Deep Ellum neighborhood on May 19, 2022.

 Elias Valverde II/Dallas Morning News/TNS

(TNS) Do you buy your sushi at the grocery store? Apparently a lot of people do. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that national grocery chain Kroger sold over 40 million pieces of sushi in 2022, making it the biggest sushi seller in America.

Kroger, based in Cincinnati, has more than 2,700 stores across the U.S. and sells sushi at two-thirds of them, according to Axios. Kroger began selling sushi in 1991 and has grown its in-house sushi business since, The Journal reports. Kroger is expanding in North Texas, with plans to open three of its new, larger Marketplace stores next year.