Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump delivers remarks on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Greensboro, North Carolina. Trump spoke during the state Republican party's annual convention. 

 Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS

(TNS) Donald Trump continued to make dubious history  last week when the former president was criminally indicted for a second time — just weeks after being found liable in a civil rape and defamation trial.

The federal indictment unsealed in Florida Friday against the ex-chief executive and current Republican presidential front-runner accuses him of endangering national security by recklessly stashing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort, and then obstructing efforts to return them to the government.