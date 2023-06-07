MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Charles A. “Chuck” Jones, 52, and Mark J. Whitaker, 51, both of Murray, have been convicted of federal crimes and sentenced for a decade-long scheme to defraud the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) E-rate program, United States Attorney Kevin Ritz announced Tuesday.

Jones’ sentence was previously decided in March, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee announced the sentencing for both men in a news release on Tuesday.