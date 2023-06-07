MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Charles A. “Chuck” Jones, 52, and Mark J. Whitaker, 51, both of Murray, have been convicted of federal crimes and sentenced for a decade-long scheme to defraud the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) E-rate program, United States Attorney Kevin Ritz announced Tuesday.
Jones’ sentence was previously decided in March, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee announced the sentencing for both men in a news release on Tuesday.
According to Ritz and the information presented in court, the E- rate program is an FCC program that provides money to needy schools, often in rural areas of America, for internet access and telecommunications services. The program has specific rules that forbid service providers to the schools, such as Jones, from paying kickbacks to school officials and consultants. The E-rate program also requires participating service providers to charge at least a 10% copay.
For approximately 10 years, Jones, owner of several Murray businesses, paid kickbacks to an E-rate consultant working with the Missouri and Tennessee schools involved in this case, the news release said. During the conspiracy, Jones, his employee Mark J. Whitaker and the schools’ E-rate consultant made false statements and submitted fabricated documents regarding the required copays and the program’s fair and open bidding process. Jones used the victim schools as a vehicle to fraudulently obtain money from the E-rate program. The loss to the E-rate program was approximately $6.9 million.
Jones pled guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and Whitaker pled guilty to misprision on wire fraud.
U.S. District Judge Mark S. Norris sentenced Jones to 18 months imprisonment, three years of supervised release, and ordered him to pay $3.5 million in restitution. Norris sentenced Whitaker to one year of probation.
“Protection of federal grant programs that provide needed services and equipment to our schools in West Tennessee is a top priority of this office,” Ritz said in the release. “When dishonest offenders conspire to defraud these programs for their own selfish gain, they not only steal tax dollars, but also hurt local schools in the process. We will continue to work with our federal partners to root out and expose such fraud against the government, to hold offenders accountable, and to recover ill-gotten gains.”
Acting FCC Inspector General Sharon R. Diskin added, “These sentences send a strong message that individuals who defraud a vital federal subsidy program, such as E-rate, will be held fully accountable for their actions. I would like to thank our partners in the United States Attorney’s office for the Western District of Tennessee and the FBI for their unrelenting dedication to this case.”
This case was investigated by the Federal Communications Commission - Office of Inspector General and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Ritz thanked former Assistant U.S. Attorney Murre Foster and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tony Arvin who prosecuted this case, as well as the law enforcement partners who investigated the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.