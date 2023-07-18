White House denounces Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s COVID claims

In this file photo, Michael Smerconish interviews Democratic Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. during SiriusXM Town Hall live broadcast at The Centre Theater on June 5, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

 Lisa Lake/Getty Images for SiriusXM/TNS

(TNS) The White House denounced comments by Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that falsely claimed Jewish and Chinese people were “most immune” to COVID-19.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the remarks an “attack on our fellow citizens” that fuel antisemitism and racial bias.