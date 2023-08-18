WHITESBURG — (TNS) It was, in part, her devotion to her hometown that led Valerie Ison Horn to the work that won her a 2023 James Beard Foundation Leadership Award.

The 58-year-old retired school teacher was honored for her work with Community Agricultural Nutritional Enterprises (CANE) Kitchen, Cowan Community Center and City of Whitesburg Farmers Market to make healthy food accessible for low-income individuals and to provide local farmers an outlet for their produce in Whitesburg.