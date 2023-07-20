(TNS) State Sen. Robby Mills, who GOP gubernatorial nominee Attorney General Daniel Cameron tapped as his running mate Wednesday, is a longtime public official in Western Kentucky.

He spent 16 years on the Henderson City Commission starting in 1998 before serving a term in the Kentucky House, then winning election to Senate District 4 in a one-point 2018 win over an incumbent Democrat. In 2022, he won re-election to a second term by 33 percentage points.