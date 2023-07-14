US-NEWS-CAPITOL-RIOT-KY-MAN-MCT

A Kentucky man was identified through his wifeâ€™s social media post as a participant in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. 

 Federal court documents/TNS

(TNS) Another Kentuckian is facing federal charges after reportedly participating in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and assaulting Capitol officers with a “chemical irritant.”

Luke Hoffman was identified in a federal affidavit written by William Samad, a task force officer with the FBI Louisville Division, Covington Resident Agency. He was arrested on July 12 and remained in custody Thursday, according to court documents.

