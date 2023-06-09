(TNS)The worst Canadian wildfire season in recorded history spread an orange haze from Massachusetts to South Carolina and as far west as Missouri, threatening to disrupt flights and forcing millions to mask up or stay inside. 

Philadelphia and Baltimore registered some of the worst air quality readings in the U.S. with the level exceeding 300 on Thursday, a number considered hazardous, according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow map. Manhattan recorded in the 200 range — but New York’s Mayor Eric Adams warned the unprecedented conditions could again deteriorate and urged people to take precautions. 

Recommended for you