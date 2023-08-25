US-NEWS-CALIF-ORE-WILFDIRES-DMT

Wildfires are burning near the California-Oregon border.

 Dreamstime/TNS

(TNS) Wildfires burning in the Klamath National Forest near the California-Oregon border have killed one person, scorched at least nine homes, blanketed valleys in thick smoke and prompted evacuation orders affecting hundreds of residents.

The Happy Camp Complex has scorched at least 11,616 acres and was 4% contained as of Wednesday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

