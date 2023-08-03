US-NEWS-MO-SUPREMECOURT-GET

Missouri Governor Mike Parson speaks during a press conference at Woodland High School on April 5, 2023, in Marble Hill, Missouri. Five people have been confirmed killed and multiple others injured following an early morning tornado that tore through parts of southeastern Missouri on Wednesday. 

 Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images/TNS

(TNS) Republican Gov. Mike Parson has the power to potentially shift the Missouri Supreme Court more conservative this year after the planned retirements of two long-standing judges.

The retirements of Judges George W. Draper III, appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon in 2011, and Patricia Breckenridge, appointed by Republican Gov. Matt Blunt in 2007, mean that Parson will appoint two new judges to the state’s highest court — marking the second and third time the Republican has named someone to the court.

