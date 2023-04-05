Wisconsin man charged with resisting arrest

MURRAY – A Wisconsin man faces multiple charges after the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said he fled from deputies.
According to CCSO, deputies responded to the 2000 block of Dunbar Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday because of a citizen complaint that a subject would not move out of the roadway for passing vehicles. CCSO said that upon arrival, the individual was continuing down the middle of the roadway and would not move when deputies requested. The subject, who had an active warrant, then fled into the wood line, CCSO said.
The subject, identified as Joshua Richardson, 38, of Shawano, Wisconsin, was pursued on foot before he tripped and fell, CCSO said. CCSO said he still would not comply and attempted to assault the deputies before a Taser was deployed. He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail on a Calloway County bench warrant for failure to appear for fourth-degree assault (domestic violence); second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot); third-degree assault of a police officer (attempt); resisting arrest and first-degree disorderly conduct.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
