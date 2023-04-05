Wisconsin man charged with resisting arrest
Richardson

MURRAY –  A Wisconsin man faces multiple charges after the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said he fled from deputies.

According to CCSO, deputies responded to the 2000 block of Dunbar Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday because of a citizen complaint that a subject would not move out of the roadway for passing vehicles. CCSO said that upon arrival, the individual was continuing down the middle of the roadway and would not move when deputies requested. The subject, who had an active warrant, then fled into the wood line, CCSO said. 