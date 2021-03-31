FRANKFORT – (KT) As has often happened during the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of new cases increased on Tuesday, as some labs are closed or don’t report on the weekends.
A total of 751 new cases were reported to state public health officials on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in Kentucky to 426,073.
Jefferson County, with 130 cases, was the only one over 100. The rest of the top ten counties were Fayette 55, Christian 26, Scott 25, Whitley 23, Daviess 22, Warren 21, Adair and Boone 19, and Hardin had 18.
There were 13 new deaths reported by local health departments to the state. Those victims ranged in age from 52 to 91. Hopkins and Jefferson counties each had two; while there was one apiece in Anderson, Breckenridge, Carroll, Fayette, Garrard, Laurel, McCracken, Trigg, and Trimble counties.
In addition, 10 more deaths were reported in the ongoing audit of death certificates between October and the end of January, making the pandemic total 6,065.
Kentucky has now vaccinated about 40% of all adults, prompting Gov. Andy Beshear to say, “We are on a positive trajectory. We are leading all of our seven border states in administering at least one dose of the vaccine and our positivity rate continues to decline. But we need to keep working hard and not give up. We need every eligible Kentuckian to join the team and get the first vaccine available them.”
As of Monday, all Kentuckians 40 years of age and older are eligible to sign up for the vaccines. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require a second booster dose, 30 days after the first injection, while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one shot.
(By Tom Latek, Kentucky Today)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.