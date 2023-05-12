(TNS) Hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians may no longer be eligible for the state’s Medicaid program now that two important COVID-19 emergency declarations have expired as of Thursday.
In January, President Joe Biden told Congress he would allow the twin national emergency declarations for COVID-19 to expire May 11.
Along with drawing down most federal coronavirus relief money, the end of the declarations will roll back the flexibility meant to keep people insured under Medicaid during the pandemic. In Kentucky, that could mean up to 280,000 people will lose their health care coverage.
In February, Gov. Andy Beshear explained the state’s efforts to prepare for the seismic shift.
“We’re going to have to take about 240,000 to 280,000 Kentuckians and transition from that easy-to-sign up pandemic Medicaid into regular Medicaid, Medicare or private plans” on the state’s health care exchange, Beshear said at a Feb. 16 news conference.
Here’s what Kentucky Medicaid recipients need to know, including the steps they should take to ensure their family doesn’t fall through the cracks.
What the end of the public health emergency means for Medicaid
Early in the pandemic, the federal government declared a public health emergency. That meant Medicaid agencies were required to keep their members enrolled even if their eligibility changed
During this period, Kentucky Medicaid recipients didn’t need to update their account information or submit the required paperwork, but that’s now changed.
The state will begin the process of determining eligibility and if any individual is found to be ineligible, they will lose their Medicaid coverage and be forwarded to other coverage options.
What’s the timeline for Kentucky Medicaid renewals?
The process will unfold between May 2023 and April 2024, and according to a Kentucky Health Benefit Exchange questions and answers document, members with a renewal date of May 31, 2023, will be first in line.
Ninety days prior to their renewal date, members receive an email and a text message letting them know their coverage is expiring and it’s time to renew. In some cases, notices will be sent 50 to 60 days in advance of the member’s renewal date. So you might want to look through your mail to see if you have it.
The state will continue attempts to contact Medicaid recipients, but coverage will end for members determined to be no longer eligible. That includes individuals who don’t follow up and submit their renewal packet information.
What can I do to stay on Medicaid in Kentucky?
According to the KHBE, the most important thing Medicaid recipients can do right now is make sure their contact information is up to date at kynect.ky.gov.
Recipients should submit multiple ways they can be contacted, including an email address, phone number and home address. Individuals can opt in to receive email and SMS updates on their Kynect accounts and health plans.
What if I’m no longer Medicaid-eligible?
Losing your health insurance, including Medicaid coverage, counts as a “qualifying life event.” Those types of life events, such as getting married or having a baby, allow individuals to enroll in a state health plan through Kynect outside of the open enrollment period.
In that case, the KHBE advises looking at the health plans offered through kynect.ky.gov or calling Kynect at 855-459-6328 to get a handle on your options.
Alternatively, you can get assistance by visiting your local Department of Community Based Services or you can find a “Kynector” near you online.
For more information, go online to medicaidunwinding.ky.gov.
Do you have a question about the coronavirus pandemic in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.