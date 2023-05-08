With writers strike, studios face high-stakes endurance test

WGA members walk the picket line on the second day of their strike in front of Fox Studios along West Pico Boulevard in Hollywood, California, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

 Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times/TNS

LOS ANGELES — (TNS) Striking writers swarming picket lines say big media companies have made billions in profits from the movies and TV shows they have created — and it’s time for those firms to share the wealth.

Traditional media companies, meanwhile, have lost billions of dollars building streaming services to compete with Netflix, and they say they must cut program expenses, not increase them.