West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation says it is currently working to restore power to thousands of customers in Calloway County and elsewhere.
According to the WKRECC outage map, at least 7800 customers were affected early Tuesday morning. WKRECC spokesperson Georgann Lookofsky said power lines received widespread damage from this morning’s severe thunderstorms, and there was also damage to the Tennessee Valley Authority’s transmission line that feeds the east Murray substation.
Lookofsky said crews from Paducah’s Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative are assisting WKRECC because McCracken County did not receive as hard a hit as the counties east of there. She said that once the TVA transmission line is repaired, power will be restored to many customers, but that will probably then expose some smaller outages that are currently hidden by the larger outage.
Lookofsky said the storm primarily affected power on the southeast side of Murray, as well as the far western side.
Murray Electric System General Manager Tony Thompson said no MES customers were affected by the storm.
