Brittney Griner

U.S. Women's National Basketball Association basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, sits inside a defendants' cage after the court's verdict during a hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, on Aug. 4, 2022.

 Evgenia Novozhenina/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

(TNS) U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner has reportedly been moved to a women’s penal colony in western Russia, where she will serve out a nine-year prison sentence for drug possession and smuggling.