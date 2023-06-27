LEXINGTON – (TNS) A Lexington woman has been charged with arson after she set fire to her apartment Saturday, resulting in the hospitalization and displacement of multiple people, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

The fire was reported to the fire department shortly after 7:40 a.m., according to Maj. Derek Roberts with the Lexington Fire Department. It happened at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Ryan Circle.