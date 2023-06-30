Woman faces false report charge
MURRAY – A Murray woman has been charged with making a false report and second-degree criminal mischief after police investigated an allegation of an assault reported last week at a 12th Street motel.

According to the Murray Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Murray Inn and Art Gallery at approximately 7:13 p.m. Monday, June 19, for a report of an assault. The resulting investigation determined this incident had been falsely reported to law enforcement and medical personnel, MPD said. 