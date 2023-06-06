LEXINGTON – (TNS) A Fayette Circuit judge has followed the recommendation of a plea deal and sentenced a Georgetown woman to 13 years in prison for a fatal shooting that killed a mother of three outside Fayette Mall in 2019.

Markeeta Campbell, 27, was sentenced to 13 years in prison Friday by Judge Lucy VanMeter for an amended charge of first-degree manslaughter, according to online court records.

