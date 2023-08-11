(TNS) After a woman’s parents dropped off clothes at a Las Vegas funeral home for her open casket funeral, they were called to return for an “emergency,” according to a new lawsuit.

Joaquin and Maria Ruacho were ushered into a private room, where Davis Funeral Homes and Memorial Park employees told them their daughter, Loren Chavez, was “accidentally” cremated on Oct. 4, a complaint filed Aug. 7 in district court in Clark County, Nevada, says.

