US-NEWS-EMMETT-TILL-ACCUSER-TB

Emmett Louis Till, 14, with his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, at home in Chicago.

 Chicago Tribune file photo/TNS

(TNS) The Mississippi woman who accused Emmett Till of harassing her shortly before his brutal death in 1955 has died in hospice care. She was 88.

Carolyn Bryant Donham’s death was confirmed Thursday by the coroner’s office in Louisiana’s Calcasieu Parish, according to Mississippi Today.

Tags

Recommended for you