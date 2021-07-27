Woods returns to Murray with children’s book he wrote

MURRAY – A Murray native returned home last week to read from a children’s book he recently published that deals with anti-bullying themes, social-emotional awareness and kindness through the eyes of one jealous dragon.
Jason Woods is the author of “Tinx Just Stinks And Charlie Doesn’t,” an irreverent but ultimately wholesome tale of a dragon named Tinx who seethes at all the positive attention received by a dragon named Charlie, whose gas happens to smell like fresh-baked cookies. Tinx resents the fact that when he passes gas, it doesn’t smell so nice, but he ultimately learns that just about anything can be made better with a positive attitude. While kids will likely find the humor and rhymes about flatulence hilarious, parents worried that the story might be too crass need not fear, as the book rises above the potentially gross premise to teach lessons everyone can endorse.
Woods lives in Jacksonville, Florida, and primarily works in theater. He said he has now written two children’s books, although “Tinx” is the only one published so far. He had originally planned to come to Murray and sign copies of the book shortly before Christmas 2019, but a scheduling conflict caused him to move it to March. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed his public appearance by more than a year.
Several local families and old friends of Woods came to the second floor conference room at CFSB’s south side banking center in Murray last Friday to pick up copies and show their support, eager to hear Woods read from his creation.
“I didn’t set out to be a children’s author, and I wouldn’t call myself that,” Woods said. “I wrote a play because that’s what I do – I write plays and I perform in them and I compose music. The music (that was played before the reading) is music I composed. I wrote a play with a dragon in it that had gas that smelled like cinnamon, so it was an idea, and then it grew into a poem. Then I thought, ‘This might actually make a good book,’ so I tested it with a few people, and they really enjoyed it. As I kept getting positive feedback, I decided to make it into a book, and I found an illustrator, Megan Lawson. And all of this is after my wife’s approval!”
Woods posted the idea for the book on the crowd-funding website Kickstarter, which allows the public to make online contributions to creative projects like books, movies, music, video games and other endeavors. Woods was astounded to receive the total requested funding within 45 minutes of the project going live on the site.
“Now I have these books, and I find myself (out promoting it),” Woods said. “The main thing I do is I write and direct and perform, but of course, COVID stopped everything. So it’s really wonderful to be back here.”
Speaking to the audience before the reading, Woods called attention to the presence of brothers Bob and Richard Valentine, who were heavily involved in the founding of Playhouse in the Park in the 1970s. He said he owed a lot to them as mentors and that he wouldn’t be in his current career if it weren’t for Playhouse giving him a creative outlet as a child and teenager.
“Two reasons that I’m here are here with us, and they kind of shaped me in theater and storytelling, and that’s Bob and Richard Valentine in the back (of the room),” Woods said. “… I’m grateful to them, and they deserve a round of applause whether they want it or not. They haven’t read the book yet, so they may leave in the middle!
“The reason I came to write the book is because I wrote a play about 10 years ago and it had a dragon in it whose gas smelled like cinnamon. It was just a bit in the show; it didn’t move the story forward, but it was clever and we had an aroma of cinnamon coming from the back of the house during the scene, and people were giggling nervously. Years went by, and I would revisit it occasionally and I wrote it into a poem and someone said it would make a good children’s book.”
After reading the poem to friends on multiple occasions to test out the material, one of Woods’ friends suggested that the aroma of cookies might work better for the story than cinnamon because everyone likes cookies. Woods said Lawson, who lives in Tampa, Florida, was wonderful to work with on the illustrations, and they worked on the book for about four months.
“The lesson from (Woods’ venture into children’s literature) is do things,” Woods said. “Create things and do things with people – because I did and my mother (Pam) facilitated that, and that’s why I’m here today. My first experience (with Playhouse) was I was playing baseball at (Central Park) and I heard cheers and applause, and I walked over there with my mother, and (they were performing) ‘Peter Pan’ and I saw someone suspended from a wire, and I dropped my ball glove and said, ‘I want to do that.’”
