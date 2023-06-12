MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital ushered in a new era in cancer treatment for the region over the weekend as it opened the doors to the new Regional Cancer Center to the public.
MCCH hosted two events to celebrate the occasion – a grand reveal for donors on Friday and a public grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday. CEO Jerry Penner dedicated the new center to cancer survivors and said, “because our hope’s that we’re going to get more survivors to join your ranks. That’s our goal.”
“This state-of-the-art facility puts all detection, diagnostic and treatment services under one roof," Penner said. “We can take care of 98% of the cancers that we diagnose at this facility right here. Our goal was to do it right here at home; that’s what we were trying to accomplish.”
“This is a momentous day for our hospital and our community,” said Donna Herndon, Enduring Hope Campaign chair, at the donor event on Friday. “Chairing the Enduring Hope Campaign has given me an opportunity to express my gratitude for what this hospital meant to my husband. He lost his entire left lung to cancer, and successful cancer treatment here gave him 19 years. We got to celebrate our 53rd wedding anniversary. I owe a lot to this hospital, and being able to chair this campaign has given me a chance to pay it back. Nothing in my life has been as satisfying as helping to save lives in Woody’s memory. For any person who has had a part in making this a reality, I offer my heart-felt thanks.”
On Saturday, the community heard from oncologist Dr. Zuhair Ghanem and radiation oncologist Dr. Alexander Diaz. Ghanem spoke about the expansion of the oncology program over the last five years and admitted that he was skeptical when he first came to MCCH that the $15 million project would come to fruition.
“I remember I spoke with John (Wilson) and Jerry at that time; and they told me that this is personal for them, and this is going to happen,” Ghanem said, “and look at us today – we are standing in front of the cancer center. There were no compromises in this building, in the structure, in the design, everything.”
Ghanem stressed that, while having a state-of-the-art facility is nice, without the people who work inside, it is just a building.
“My job in the last five years was to build a staff to take care of our patients that is competent, compassionate, loves what they do, love our patients, and that’s hard to do also,” Ghanem continued. “It took us a long time to get the program to where we are now. I wanted to build a system that (would) work with or without me, a system that takes care of patients and where our patient is the center of care, not our convenience as a staff. And if you look at the building behind us now, that actually was the whole idea. We planned it, the best we can, of course, from the patient getting in and the patient getting out; what the patient’s journey is going to be instead of where my office is or how nice the building looks.”
While Ghanem talked about the human capital of the program, Diaz highlighted some of the capital expenditures that went into the project, particularly, the Varian linear accelerator and its numerous add-ons.
“We’re going to be using surface-guided technology,” Diaz explained. “What that allows us to do simply is that it allows our treatments to be not only as effective as possible but as safe as possible as well. I need to make sure as the radiation oncologist that I’m making sure that the benefit to the patient is maximized while limiting the amount of side effects that they have. In making the changes and getting the technology onboard, this ushers in a new era in cancer treatment in the community.”
Getting radiation where he needs it to go is not the hard part, Diaz said, because he just aims at what is not supposed to be there. What is difficult is not damaging any other organs or tissues in proximity to the tumor. With the equipment now available at the RCC, he will be able to deliver radiation within less than a millimeter of the target. But, according to Diaz, having state-of-the-art technology is not the only advantage the RCC brings to the region.
“Aside from all the technology, which, again, I’m like a kid in a candy store, the reason why it’s so impactful and the reason why it’s so important is because I wholeheartedly believe that getting care in your community in familiar surroundings, surrounded by friends and family, is just as therapeutic as anything that we can do within those walls,” he said. “And the fact that we’re able to do that, I think, is gonna be of unprecedented value to the folks in the community.”
In closing, Diaz warned against being too “self-congratulatory” because cancer is an unrelenting adversary. “We have to be as uncompromisingly steadfast in our commitment to the work that we do. Complacency has no place in the war against cancer. I just want to impress that upon everybody here – today signifies that commitment not only by me, by my staff and by the whole team here.
“I want you to know that there’s an open invitation to anybody if you ever see me in the cancer center, in the community and you have an issue, please bring it to my attention. I want to be made aware of that. You will always have my ear. Everybody has a seat at the table; it’s not just the physicians, not just my team. It’s everybody in the community because this is y’all’s center. I’m just here to be a good steward of that technology to bring the best that I possibly can to you.”
Now that construction is complete, the work of moving all of those services to the new facility. It will take two to three months to completely transition all three departments; however, Penner advised that providers should begin seeing patients in the new RCC around July 11.
“Now, we dig our heels in, get serious and get all the, again, records moved, the staff trained up over there, protocols put into place because it will be much different,” Penner said in an interview last week. “When you put three different operations that have heretofore been separate – they’ve operated under their own separate relationships – we want to make it as seamless as we can.”
