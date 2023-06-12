MURRAY Murray-Calloway County Hospital ushered in a new era in cancer treatment for the region over the weekend as it opened the doors to the new Regional Cancer Center to the public.

MCCH hosted two events to celebrate the occasion – a grand reveal for donors on Friday and a public grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday. CEO Jerry Penner dedicated the new center to cancer survivors and said, “because our hope’s that we’re going to get more survivors to join your ranks. That’s our goal.” 